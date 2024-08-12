Goblin Valley State Park identifies missing Utah County man, continues search

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

GREEN RIVER, Emery County — Authorities in Emery County have been searching for a Utah County man near Goblin Valley State Park for days, and now they're asking for help from the public.

The man, who was reported missing on Sunday, was identified by park officials Tuesday as Howard Stone, 64. They said in a Facebook post that crews have completed searches of the canyons and surrounding areas "without luck."

"We need help from anyone who may have seen him from Saturday going forward, as well as any visitors who come to this area to keep their eyes peeled," the post says.

Stone traveled to Emery County on Saturday to golf at Millsite Golf Club in Ferron and decided to hike Little Wild Horse Canyon after golfing, said Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington.

On Sunday, Stone's son called the police and said he hadn't heard from his dad and couldn't get ahold of him through the phone.

Law enforcement went to the trailhead for Little Wild Horse Canyon and located Stone's vehicle. Due to a risk of flash flooding, officers were initially not able to enter the canyon to search.

The sheriff's office called the Utah Department of Public Safety to conduct a flyover and searched Sunday afternoon until around midnight when the search was temporarily halted due to weather.

Emery County Search and Rescue crews also conducted ground searches Monday and Tuesday, finding nothing.

Anyone with information on Stone's whereabouts is asked to contact the Emery County Sheriff's Office at 435-381-2112.