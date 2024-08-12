Rays' Pepiot nearing return after being hospitalized for a knee infection likely from spider bite

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Pepiot could return to the rotation late this week after being hospitalized last month for a knee infection that is believed to the result of a spider bite during the All-Star break. Pepiot was admitted to Columbia University Medical Center in New York and received antibiotics in his right knee after being placed on the 15-day injured list on July 19. The swelling in his knee reached a point where he needed help to walk into the hospital. He started for Double-A Montgomery on Saturday, and rejoined the team Sunday to continue working out.