Deshaun Watson will play in Browns' preseason finale at Seattle. QB on track to start season opener

By Tom Withers, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 4:14 p.m.

 
2 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson's next start has been penciled in. Cleveland's quarterback, who hasn't played in a game since breaking his shoulder in November at Baltimore, is scheduled to play in the Browns' preseason finale on Aug. 24 in Seattle. Coach Kevin Stefanski revealed his plans for Watson before practice on Monday. Watson did not play in the Browns' exhibition opener against Green Bay last weekend and will be held out of this week's home game against Minnesota. Watson will also get in some work during controlled practice sessions against the Vikings on Wednesday and Thursday. Stefanski said Watson has been medically cleared to take contact. Watson appears on track to start the regular-season opener against Dallas on Sept. 8.

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Tom Withers

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  