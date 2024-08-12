Going into second season, 'Pop' Douglas ready to add to Patriots passing game

By Brendan Mcgair, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 3:34 p.m.

 
1 photo
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — When Jacoby Brissett broke into the NFL as a third-string quarterback with the New England Patriots, two of Tom Brady's primary options who were difficult to cover were under 6 feet tall. It might be too early in Demario "Pop" Douglas' career to place him in the same category as proven winners such as Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola. But Brissett admits to seeing the value of having the reliability of Douglas' caliber on the roster — even if he isn't as tall as some of the league's top receivers.

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Brendan Mcgair

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  