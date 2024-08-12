Chiefs' Reid says wide receiver 'Hollywood' Brown won't need surgery for shoulder injury

By Herbie Teope, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 2:50 p.m.

 
2 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown did not need surgery for the shoulder injury he suffered in the team's preseason opener in Jacksonville. Brown spent Saturday night in a Jacksonville hospital before being released Sunday morning and was not present for Monday's practice. "They were able to get the joint back in place without surgery, which is a positive," Reid said. "We'll just see on the recovery. He's back in Kansas City now. He stayed over in Jacksonville until they got that thing situated."

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Herbie Teope

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  