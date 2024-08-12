Rams decide to hold another joint practice with Cowboys instead of Chargers

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams will have a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday instead of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams announced the switch because the round-trip commute from their facility at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California, to the Cowboys' practice in Oxnard is shorter than going to the Chargers facility in El Segundo. The Rams have temporarily returned to California Lutheran because work on their new site in Woodland Hills has not been completed. The Rams eventually will build a permanent complex in Woodland Hills, but will again be in temporary facilities until its completion.