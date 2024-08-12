Jets GM Joe Douglas says the team won't honor Haason Reddick's request to be traded

By Dennis Waszak Jr., Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 12, 2024 at 1:49 p.m.

 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Haason Reddick's holdout from the New York Jets has gotten ugly as it enters its third week. Shortly after a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that the star edge rusher requested a trade Monday, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said the team told Reddick it has no intention of granting him his wish. Reddick was acquired by New York from Philadelphia in the offseason after asking to pursue a trade from the Eagles over his contract situation. He wanted a new deal then and the Eagles weren't going to give him one.

