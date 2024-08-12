Sports betting roundup: Georgia has best national title odds, but Ohio State is top pick at BetMGM

By Ryan Hannable Of Betmgm Sportsbook, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 12:35 p.m.

 
1 photo
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll was released for the first time this season Monday and lined up almost perfectly when comparing it with BetMGM online sportsbook's season-long college football odds. Georgia came in at No. 1 and has the best odds to win the national championship at +300. Ohio State is No. 2 and is a close second on the odds board at +325. Numbers three through five are Oregon at +700, Texas at +800 and Alabama at +1500. No. 9 Michigan, the defending national champion, is at +2500, which are the ninth-shortest odds.

Photos

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
Ryan Hannable Of Betmgm Sportsbook

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  