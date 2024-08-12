6-time All-Pro Jason Kelce is slimming down, embracing his TV role and enjoying life after football

By Rob Maaddi, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 12, 2024 at 3:35 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 11:49 a.m.

 
2 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Jason Kelce was destined for a career in the media long before he partnered with his brother, Travis, to co-host a popular podcast. It was evident early on after Andy Reid selected Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 draft that his dynamic personality would play well on the other side of the microphone. Kelce became a go-to source for reporters throughout his 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He's insightful, eloquent and funny. Kelce has the skills to succeed in television and he brings credibility to the studio where he'll be part of ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" broadcast team.

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Rob Maaddi

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  