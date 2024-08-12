6-time All-Pro Jason Kelce is slimming down, embracing his TV role and enjoying life after football

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Jason Kelce was destined for a career in the media long before he partnered with his brother, Travis, to co-host a popular podcast. It was evident early on after Andy Reid selected Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 draft that his dynamic personality would play well on the other side of the microphone. Kelce became a go-to source for reporters throughout his 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He's insightful, eloquent and funny. Kelce has the skills to succeed in television and he brings credibility to the studio where he'll be part of ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" broadcast team.