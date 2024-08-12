Sports betting roundup: US men's, women's basketball dominated betting at BetMGM sportsbook

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The Summer Olympics wrapped up over the weekend in Paris. Two of the bigger events at BetMGM sportsbook were the gold medal games for both men's and women's basketball — both featuring Team USA vs. France. Saturday was the men's final, where Team USA beat France 98-87. Steph Curry led the way with 24 points, all coming on 3-pointers. And in the women's final on Sunday, Team USA beat France 67-66. It was their eighth consecutive gold medal — dating back to the 1996 Games. A'ja Wilson paced Team USA with 21 points and 13 rebounds.