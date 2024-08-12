Argentina striker Julian Alvarez joins Atletico Madrid from Man City in deal worth around $103M

By Steve Douglas, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 8:59 a.m.

 
Argentina striker Julian Alvarez has joined Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in a deal reportedly worth more than $103 million. It ends his two-year spell at the English champions. City manager Pep Guardiola said last week that Alvarez told him he wanted to leave for a new challenge. Alvarez left Argentine team River Plate in 2022 for $17.8 million and helped City win the Premier League in both seasons he was in England, as well as the Champions League and the Club World Cup. Despite being first choice for Argentina, he was behind Erling Haaland in the pecking order at City.

Steve Douglas

