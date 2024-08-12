Dutch rider Charlotte Kool wins on home soil to take first stage of Tour de France for women

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 8:34 a.m.

 
9 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch rider Charlotte Kool has won a mass sprint on home soil in the opening stage of the women's Tour de France. The DSM-Firmenich PostNL team rider will start Tuesday's second stage in the leader's yellow jersey after completing the 123 kilometers stage in two hours, 47 minutes and 40 seconds. Kool has told Dutch broadcaster NOS, "This is the day I was hoping for." Anniina Ahtosalo of Finland was second and Elisa Balsamo of Italy finished third in the same time as Kool.

Photos

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  