Dutch rider Charlotte Kool wins on home soil to take first stage of Tour de France for women

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch rider Charlotte Kool has won a mass sprint on home soil in the opening stage of the women's Tour de France. The DSM-Firmenich PostNL team rider will start Tuesday's second stage in the leader's yellow jersey after completing the 123 kilometers stage in two hours, 47 minutes and 40 seconds. Kool has told Dutch broadcaster NOS, "This is the day I was hoping for." Anniina Ahtosalo of Finland was second and Elisa Balsamo of Italy finished third in the same time as Kool.