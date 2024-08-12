Five-time Olympic medalist Tom Daley announces retirement from diving

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 12, 2024 at 8:37 a.m. | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 7:27 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LONDON — Five-time Olympic medalist Tom Daley has announced his retirement from diving. The 30-year-old diver told British Vogue magazine he had decided to call time on his career. Britain's Daley claimed his fifth Olympic medal with silver in the 10m synchronised event in Paris last month. He says, "It feels very, very surreal. I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics. It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive. But I have to make the decision at some point and it feels like the right time. It's the right time to call it a day."

Most recent Olympics stories

Related topics

OlympicsNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  