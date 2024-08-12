Five-time Olympic medalist Tom Daley announces retirement from diving

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LONDON — Five-time Olympic medalist Tom Daley has announced his retirement from diving. The 30-year-old diver told British Vogue magazine he had decided to call time on his career. Britain's Daley claimed his fifth Olympic medal with silver in the 10m synchronised event in Paris last month. He says, "It feels very, very surreal. I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics. It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive. But I have to make the decision at some point and it feels like the right time. It's the right time to call it a day."