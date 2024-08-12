Graham Thorpe's wife says former England cricketer took his own life

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 12, 2024 at 4:54 a.m. | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 4:46 a.m.

 
LONDON — Graham Thorpe's wife says the former England cricketer took his own life after suffering from depression and anxiety. Tributes poured in last week after it was announced that Thorpe had died at the age of 55. Amanda Thorpe has now told The Times newspaper, "For the past couple of years Graham had been suffering from major depression and anxiety. This led him to make a serious attempt on his life in May 2022, which resulted in a prolonged stay in an intensive care unit. He was so unwell in recent times and he really did believe that we would be better off without him. We are devastated that he acted on that and took his own life."

