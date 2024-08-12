Baseball is back in the Olympics in 2028. What the rosters will look like is hard to say

By Noah Trister, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

 
1 photo
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The on-again, off-again relationship between the Olympics and baseball is heading toward another reconciliation in 2028. That leads to the inevitable discussion of what the rosters could look like. Commissioner Rob Manfred said last month he was open to the possibility of major leaguers participating, but recent history suggests some obstacles. Baseball was dropped after the 2008 Games, returned in 2021 in Japan, then was left out this year in Paris. At the Tokyo Olympics, Major League Baseball only allowed players not on 40-man rosters to play — and teams additionally blocked many eligible prospects.

Photos

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Noah Trister

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  