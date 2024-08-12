Baseball is back in the Olympics in 2028. What the rosters will look like is hard to say

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The on-again, off-again relationship between the Olympics and baseball is heading toward another reconciliation in 2028. That leads to the inevitable discussion of what the rosters could look like. Commissioner Rob Manfred said last month he was open to the possibility of major leaguers participating, but recent history suggests some obstacles. Baseball was dropped after the 2008 Games, returned in 2021 in Japan, then was left out this year in Paris. At the Tokyo Olympics, Major League Baseball only allowed players not on 40-man rosters to play — and teams additionally blocked many eligible prospects.