The 49ers and the Saints cancel joint practices because of injuries for San Francisco

By Josh Dubow, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 11, 2024 at 8:17 p.m.

 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints canceled their scheduled joint practices for this week with the Niners dealing with several nagging injuries. The teams announced Sunday that they jointly agreed to call off the practices that were supposed to be held Thursday and Friday in Irvine, where the Saints are training this summer. The teams have an exhibition game on Sunday. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan had been in contact with New Orleans counterpart Dennis Allen throughout the weekend and decided on Sunday that the Niners didn't have enough healthy players to pull off a successful joint practice.

