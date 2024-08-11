Cal Raleigh homers twice, knocks in 5 as Mariners finish off 3-game sweep of Mets with 12-1 win

SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh hit two home runs, Luis Castillo struck out nine and the Seattle Mariners completed a spirited sweep of the New York Mets with a 12-1 win on Sunday. Castillo gave up four hits and walked two in six innings, completing a tour de force series for Seattle's starters. George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and Castillo combined to strike out 21 and give up 10 hits while walking four in 19 innings. New York's Jeff McNeil ended a scoreless streak of 27 innings with a solo home run in the sixth inning, the only run for the Mets in the three-game series. Seattle has won four straight and remains tied atop the AL West with the Houston Astros.

