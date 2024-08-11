Dillon spins Logano on final lap, prevails in overtime at Richmond for first victory in 2 years

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

RICHMOND, Va. — Austin Dillon raced to his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in nearly two years, sending Joey Logano into a spin on the final lap to win in overtime at Richmond. It was Dillon's first win since Aug. 28, 2022, at Daytona. He had just two top-10 finishes this year and entered the race ranked 32nd in the standings. Now he's on track for the postseason. But he didn't do it gently. Logano clearly got the better of Dillon on the final restart. Then Dillon came up behind Logano and spun him. And when Denny Hamlin appeared to be moving past him on the inside, Dillon made contact with him too and sent him into the wall.