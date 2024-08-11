Dingler and Vierling homer, Tigers hold off Giants 5-4 to avoid sweep

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN FRANCISCO — Dillon Dingler hit his first career home run, Matt Vierling also went deep, and the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 to avoid the series sweep. Colt Keith added two hits and an RBI and three Tigers relievers combined for four shutout innings to back rookie Keider Montero's uneven outing. Dingler hit a two-run home run in the second inning then doubled and scored in the fifth. Montero (3-5) gave up four runs on five hits and four walks. Will Vest earned his first save of the season. Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs for the Giants.