Merrill Kelly strong in return to mound, D-backs stay hot with 12-5 win over the Phillies

PHOENIX — Merrill Kelly pitched five solid innings in his return from a shoulder injury, Jake McCarthy had three hits and four RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks stayed hot with a 12-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. The D-backs won their eighth straight series, taking three of four from the Phillies. Since July 1, Arizona has a 25-10 record. Philadelphia has lost three straight and 10 of 14. The Phillies surrendered 23 runs over the past two games. McCarthy broke the game open in the fifth with a two-out, bases clearing triple down the right-field line that scored three runs and made it 8-2.