Who performed at the Olympic closing ceremony? Snoop, Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers

By Jonathan Landrum Jr., Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 11, 2024 at 6:37 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 11, 2024 at 4:45 p.m.

 
Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

PARIS — Paris has closed out two and a half extraordinary weeks of Olympic sports and emotion with a star-studded show in France's national stadium and from Long Beach in Southern California. The French capital has handed over hosting duties for the Summer Games to the next city in line: Los Angeles in 2028.

Snoop Dogg, who's brought his star appeal to the Paris Olympics with multiple appearances on NBC, kept his momentum going in a pre-taped show from his native California. After he performed "Drop It Like Its Hot," the rapper brought out Dr. Dre as they rapped their classic "The Next Episode" in Long Beach, California.

Billie Eilish performed "Birds of a Feather" from her third studio album "Hit Me Hard and Soft." Red Hot Chili Peppers performed the 2003 jam "Can't Stop."

Like his many "Mission: Impossible" stunts, Tom Cruise dropped from the top of Stade de France while H.E.R. played her guitar. He rode a motorcycle through the audience as H.E.R. played her guitar. In a prerecorded sequence, he went through Paris before heading into a plane the parachuting into in a farmland.

With a guitar in hand, H.E.R. sang the U.S. national anthem while Simone Biles and Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass stood behind her. She played on her custom-built Stratocaster during the Paris handover to Los Angeles.

