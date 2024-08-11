Browns reacquire center Nick Harris in trade from Seattle for 6th-round draft pick in 2026

By Tom Withers, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 11, 2024 at 4:42 p.m.

 
CLEVELAND — Nick Harris has been hiked back to the Browns. Cleveland reacquired the veteran center in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks after backup Luke Wypler suffered a broken ankle in Saturday's exhibition game against Green Bay. Harris was drafted by the Browns in 2020. He spent three seasons with Cleveland, missing all of 2022 after suffering a knee injury in the preseason opener. The 25-year-old signed a one-year deal as a free agent with the Seahawks in March. The Browns sent a sixth-round draft pick in 2026 to Seattle in exchange for Harris and a seventh-round pick in 2026.

