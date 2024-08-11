Steelers, minus Fautanu, expect bounce-back week before preseason game against Buffalo

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LATROBE, Pa. — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin characterized his team's home preseason loss against Houston last week as a "sloppy" performance filled with inconsistencies and mistakes. Tomlin said his team's response during the final week of training camp practices at St. Vincent College will go a long way towards defining how the group responds to adversity. Tackle Troy Fautanu, the Steelers' first-round pick, will miss the week of practices and the team's next home game Saturday against Buffalo due to a knee sprain.