Steelers, minus Fautanu, expect bounce-back week before preseason game against Buffalo

By Dan Scifo, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 11, 2024 at 4:40 p.m.

 
LATROBE, Pa. — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin characterized his team's home preseason loss against Houston last week as a "sloppy" performance filled with inconsistencies and mistakes. Tomlin said his team's response during the final week of training camp practices at St. Vincent College will go a long way towards defining how the group responds to adversity. Tackle Troy Fautanu, the Steelers' first-round pick, will miss the week of practices and the team's next home game Saturday against Buffalo due to a knee sprain.

