Rockies score 7 runs in the 8th in come-from-behind 9-8 win over the Braves

By Craig Meyer, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 11, 2024 at 5:35 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 11, 2024 at 4:39 p.m.

 
8 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DENVER — Jake Cave had three RBIs, Charlie Blackmon and Sam Hilliard each had three hits, and the Colorado Rockies mounted a furious comeback to defeat the Atlanta Braves 9-8 on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series. The Rockies earned the victory with a seven-run eighth inning, turning an 8-2 deficit into a 9-8 advantage. It was the largest deficit the Rockies have overcome this season, and the seven runs were tied for the most in an inning by Colorado in 2024. Entering the day, the Rockies had been 2-14 against the Braves since the start of the 2022 season and had lost nine of their previous 10 games against Atlanta at Coors Field.

Photos

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Craig Meyer

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  