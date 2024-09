Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer after Aaron Judge was intentionally walked in the fifth inning, Juan Soto went deep twice, Judge hit his MLB-best 42nd homer and the New York Yankees hung on for an 8-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Judge reached base four times, marking the 41st time he reached base at least three times this season. Stanton tied a season high with four RBIs. Soto hit solo homers in the third and seventh.