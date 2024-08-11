Reds avoid sweep with 4-3 victory that snaps Brewers' five-game winning streak

By Steve Megargee, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 11, 2024 at 4:03 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 11, 2024 at 2:56 p.m.

 
9 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MILWAUKEE — Santiago Espinal had two RBIs and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Cincinnati Reds beat Milwaukee 4-3 to snap the NL Central-leading Brewers' five-game winning streak. The Reds avoided a sweep and beat the Brewers for just the 13th time in their last 47 meetings. Tyler Stephenson homered for the Reds and Joey Ortiz had a two-run shot for the Brewers. Cincinnati broke a 3-all tie in the seventh inning as Spencer Steer's bases-loaded sacrifice fly brought home Espinal.

Photos

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Steve Megargee

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  