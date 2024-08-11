Reds avoid sweep with 4-3 victory that snaps Brewers' five-game winning streak

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MILWAUKEE — Santiago Espinal had two RBIs and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Cincinnati Reds beat Milwaukee 4-3 to snap the NL Central-leading Brewers' five-game winning streak. The Reds avoided a sweep and beat the Brewers for just the 13th time in their last 47 meetings. Tyler Stephenson homered for the Reds and Joey Ortiz had a two-run shot for the Brewers. Cincinnati broke a 3-all tie in the seventh inning as Spencer Steer's bases-loaded sacrifice fly brought home Espinal.