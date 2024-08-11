Burger homers for third straight game, Marlins win 7-6 to snap Padres' seven-game win streak

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MIAMI — Jake Burger homered for the third straight game, Jesús Sánchez also had a home run and the Miami Marlins beat San Diego 7-6 on Sunday to end the Padres' seven-game win streak. Burger has homered 12 times since the All-Star break. Ha-Seong Kim originally was credited with a game-tying home run off Andrew Nardi when his drive bounced off the padding in left field and then deflected over the wall with two outs in the ninth. But after an umpire review, the call was reversed to a double. George Soriano relieved Nardi and struck out Luis Campuzano for his first save.