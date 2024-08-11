Bills kicker Tyler Bass gets preseason off on the right foot after forgettable miss in playoffs

By John Wawrow, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 11, 2024 at 2:39 p.m.

 
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass feels reinvigorated after spending the offseason going back to basics and refocusing on his process in a bid to bounce back from his most inconsistent NFL season. The out-pouring of support he received from Bills fans after missing a field goal in Buffalo's playoff loss to Kansas City also provided a boost. The 27-year-old called his offseason process to rediscover his routine both humbling and beneficial. It showed on Saturday, when Bass got his preseason off on the right foot hitting both field-goal attempts, including a 49-yarder, in a 33-6 loss to Chicago.

