Jaguars sign veteran safety Tashaun Gipson despite a 6-game suspension to start the regular season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed veteran safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract despite a six-game suspension to start the regular season. Gipson played three seasons for Jacksonville and was a starter on the 2017 team that advanced to the AFC title game. Gipson will join the team for practice beginning Monday and could end up serving as an experienced backup — essentially a midseason insurance policy — once his suspension ends in late October. Gipson would be eligible to play for Jacksonville beginning in Week 7 against New England in London. He was suspended in early July for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.