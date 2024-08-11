Athletics use six-run first inning to beat Blue Jays 8-4, match 2023 win total with 50th victory

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TORONTO — JJ Bleday and Zack Gelof both homered in a six-run first inning, JP Sears pitched seven innings to win his third straight start and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 for their 50th win, matching their total from last season. Lawrence Butler had three hits, including a pair in the first inning, and drove in a run as Oakland improved to 20-13 since July 2, the third-best record in baseball in that span. Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 0 for 4, ending his hitting streak at 22 games.