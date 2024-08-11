Mead hits tiebreaking sacrifice fly in 8th, Rays avoid 3-game sweep by beating Orioles 2-1

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Curtis Mead had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Baltimore Orioles 2-1. Anthony Santander hit his 35th homer and Albert Suárez gave up four hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings for the Orioles, who started the day with a one-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East. Brandon Lowe walked to open the eighth off struggling reliever Craig Kimbrel (6-4) and stole second with one out. Christopher Morel drew a walk, the Rays had a double steal and Josh Lowe was intentionally walked before Mead hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1.