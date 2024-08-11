Pierce hopes to name Raiders starting quarterback after preseason game against the Cowboys

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Raiders' quarterback battle Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew has been even. Coach Antonio Pierce is ready for the competition to end. He said Sunday that he hopes to name a starter after Las Vegas hosts the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game Saturday. The Raiders will then have just one exhibition left before the season begins. He said he hasn't determined which quarterback will start. But like in Saturday's 24-23 preseason loss at Minnesota each will get a quarter of action.