Pierce hopes to name Raiders starting quarterback after preseason game against the Cowboys

By Mark Anderson, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 11, 2024 at 2:17 p.m.

 
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Raiders' quarterback battle Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew has been even. Coach Antonio Pierce is ready for the competition to end. He said Sunday that he hopes to name a starter after Las Vegas hosts the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game Saturday. The Raiders will then have just one exhibition left before the season begins. He said he hasn't determined which quarterback will start. But like in Saturday's 24-23 preseason loss at Minnesota each will get a quarter of action.

Mark Anderson

