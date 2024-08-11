Browns QB Deshaun Watson cleared for contact, but will sit out 2nd straight preseason game

CLEVELAND — Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson has been cleared for contact to his surgically repaired shoulder, but he'll sit out his second straight preseason game when Cleveland hosts Minnesota this week. Watson spent Saturday night's exhibition opener against Green Bay on the sideline. The team is taking a cautious approach with Watson, who underwent shoulder surgery in November. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson will participate in this week's joint practices against the Vikings, who will visit the Browns' practice facility before playing them on Saturday. Stefanski wasn't specific about how much Watson will do against the Vikings.

