Andres Gomez reportedly departing RSL in top 10 MLS sale all-time

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — A busy summer for Real Salt Lake's front office isn't over quite yet.

Star Colombian winger Andres Gomez has played his last game in Utah after multiple sources reported Sunday the 21-year-old is headed to French club Stade Rennais ahead of the start of its season on Aug. 18.

"El Show RSL" was the first to report the move on X, with MLS insiders Matthew Doyle and Tom Bogert confirming the report with additional sources. Bogert said the agreement would earn RSL in the "ballpark of $11 million plus $2 million in add-ons," which Doyle said makes it the 10th largest outgoing sale in MLS history.

A source confirms that this is correct. Gomez will be gone in this window.



- 10th largest outgoing sale in MLS history

- 3x club record sale



Goncalves, Lachlan Brook & now Dominik Marczuk inbound.



Kurt Schmid & Co. doing WORK this window. https://t.co/KKr0IKVgqV — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) August 11, 2024

The blockbuster move comes after RSL set a club record with the sale of Fidel Barajas for "north of $4 million" to Mexican club Chivas to kick off the summer transfer window at the end of June.

RSL used the Barajas money to bring in four new players over the last month, and reports saying a fifth could be on his way with Doyle adding in his post that Polish winger Dominik Marczuk is coming to Utah.

Gomez put up 13 goals and nine assists in 23 games this season to help RSL to third place in the Western Conference with nine games remaining in the regular season.

Three of the five players RSL brought in during the transfer window were wingers, meaning the team was likely preparing for the possible departure of Gomez before summer's end.

The Claret and Cobalt return to America First Field on Aug. 24 against the San Jose Earthquakes.