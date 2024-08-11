McDowell suspended 1 event by LIV for taking decongestant on banned drug list

By Doug Ferguson, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 11, 2024 at 12:59 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Graeme McDowell is the first player from LIV Golf to be suspended under its anti-doping policy. McDowell says he was congested ahead of the Nashville event and took an over-the-counter decongestant that had a banned substance. That means the 45-year-old from Northern Ireland won't be playing LIV Golf Greenbrier next week. He's also been fined $125,000 and must forfeit his earnings from the Nashville event. McDowell tied for 42nd in Nashville against the 54-man field and made $127,500. He says he accepts the sanctions from the Saudi-funded league. He'll be replaced at Greenbrier by an alternate.

Most recent Golf stories

Related topics

GolfNational Sports
Doug Ferguson

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  