Twins' Carlos Correa getting closer to return from foot injury, eyeing rehab assignment

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa, who hasn't played since July 12 due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, was jogging on the field prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox and said he is getting closer to returning. He met with the media Saturday and gave an update on the foot injury that landed him on the injured list in mid-July. Prior to the injury, Correa was batting .308 with an .896 OPS for his best marks in seven years. He has 13 home runs, 47 RBIs and 51 runs in 75 games. He signed a six-year contract with the Twins before the 2023 season. Correa was selected to the All-Star Game this year, the third selection of his career, but was held out of the game due to the foot injury.