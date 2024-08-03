Rangers await reinforcements as deGrom takes next step, Mahle preps for Texas debut

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jacob deGrom is set to face hitters for the first time since undergoing elbow surgery last year. Tyler Mahle is on the verge of his first start for the Texas Rangers coming off a Tommy John procedure in 2023. The languishing Texas Rangers need the reinforcements for a pitching staff that has dealt with injuries all season, but the defending World Series champions know the medical considerations come first. Mahle should be days away from his Texas debut after six rehab starts in the minor leagues. The right-hander signed in the offseason with the expectation of pitching this year. The timeline on deGrom still isn't clear.