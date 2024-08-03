Brazil beats France 1-0 and advances to the semifinals of Olympic women's soccer tournament

NANTES, France — Gabi Portilho fired Brazil into the semifinals of the Olympic women's soccer tournament with a 1-0 win against France. Portilho raced through on goal in the 82nd minute and swept a shot past France goalkeeper Constance Picaud to eliminate the host nation at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes. Celebrating wildly in the crowd was Brazil great Marta who was suspended from the quarterfinals match but will be available again for semifinals against world champion Spain in Marseille on Tuesday.

