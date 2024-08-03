Paris Olympics Day 8: Biles and Ledecky win more gold, Sha'carri Richardson settles for silver

By Jenna Fryer, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 2:43 p.m.

 
PARIS — Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky led a strong showing for the United States at the Paris Olympics as both Americans added to their gold-medal collection on Day 8 of the Games. Biles won her seventh gold and 10th overall medal by winning the vault. She has now won three golds in Paris. Ledecky joined Michael Phelps as the only swimmers to win an event at four straight Summer Games. Taking the 800-meter freestyle for the fourth time, Ledecky won her ninth Olympic race to match four others for second in any Games. It wasn't such a golden night at rain-soaked Stade de France, where American sprinter Sha'carri Silver won silver in the women's 100-meter dash. Richardson was beat by Julien Alfred, who gave Saint Lucia its first ever Olympic medal with her victory.

Jenna Fryer

