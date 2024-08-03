Olympic tennis: Lorenzo Musetti of Italy beats Felix Auger-Aliassime for the men's singles bronze

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Lorenzo Musetti has won Italy's first Olympic tennis medal in 100 years by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 for the men's singles bronze. The only other Italian medal in the sport was claimed at the 1924 Games — and it also came in Paris, also was a bronze and also came in men's singles. The 22-year-old Musetti is currently ranked No. 16 and is having the most successful stretch of his career. He reached his first Grand Slam semifinal three weeks ago at Wimbledon before losing to Novak Djokovic.