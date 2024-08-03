Jade Carey fights through illness to win a second medal in Paris, a bronze on vault

By Will Graves, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 1:26 p.m.

 
PARIS — American gymnast Jade Carey is heading home with two Olympic medals. The 24-year-old won bronze in the vault final three years after falling on the same event in Tokyo. Carey's average score of 14.446 was good enough for third behind Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade of Brazil. Carey made the final despite an illness that left her weak and unable to keep down fluids at times. Carey says the medal proves to herself that she can get through tough times.

Will Graves

