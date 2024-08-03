Femke Bol puts on a show in the 4x400 mixed relay to reel in US and earn Netherlands Olympic gold

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAINT-DENIS, France — Femke Bol of the Netherlands reeled in three runners over the last half lap to give her country the Olympic gold medal in the 4x400-meter mixed relay. Bol, whose best race is the 400 hurdles, ran her final lap in 47.93 seconds and the Netherlands won the race in 3 minutes, 7.43 seconds — .31 clear of the United States. Bol pulled a similar stunt last year at world championships in the women's 4x400, rallying from well behind late to earn a gold medal. That came after she tripped and fell in the home strech of the mixed relay, where she was making up ground on the U.S.