2024 Olympics schedule Aug. 4: Sunisa Lee in the spotlight, Noah Lyles runs the 100 meters

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 3, 2024 at 3:10 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 1:10 p.m.

 
PARIS — Sunisa Lee takes U.S. teammate Simone Biles' place in the gymnastics spotlight at the 2024 Paris Olympics when she looks to medal in the uneven bars. Lee won bronze on that apparatus at the Tokyo Games in 2021. Americans Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek and Jamaica's Kishane Thompson are among the top contenders in the men's 100 meters as track action heats up. The unbeaten U.S. women's basketball team wraps up group play against Germany, the fourth and final round of men's golf unfolds and Ireland's Daniel Wiffen bids for another gold medal in swimming.

The Associated Press

