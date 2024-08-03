Ukraine wins its first gold medal of the Paris Olympics, in women's team saber fencing

PARIS — Ukraine has won its first gold medal of the Paris Olympics with a victory over South Korea in the women's team saber fencing final. Individual bronze medalist Olga Kharlan scored 22 points and the Ukrainian team recovered from six points down to beat South Korea 45-42. Ukraine had two medals before Saturday's final, including Kharlan's individual bronze. The gold was a boost for Ukraine which, more than two years on from Russia's invasion, has entered its smallest Olympic team since independence from the Soviet Union. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a congratulatory message on social media, saying "Ukraine knows how to inspire both at the Olympic Games and times like these!" Japan beat France 45-40 for the bronze medal.

