Dolphins No. 1 draft choice Chop Robinson adjusting in first NFL camp

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 3, 2024

 
Leer en español

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins rookie edge rusher Chop Robinson, the club's first-round selection in this year's draft, wants to make an immediate impact. And the Dolphins already are emphasizing Robinson's importance. With standout pass rushers Bradley Chub and Jaelan Phillips unable to participate in camp because of off-season surgeries, the 21-year-old Robinson is receiving extensive repetitions with the first unit. Robinson, who completed his ninth training camp practice Saturday, considers speed the noticeable transition from his dominant career at Penn State to training camp. He also understands that stopping the run also will become a priority in the NFL.

The Associated Press

