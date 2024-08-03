Matt Fitzpatrick withdraws with a thumb injury and an 81 at the Paris Olympics

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick of Britain has withdrawn from the Olympic men's golf competition after an 81 because of a thumb injury. The International Golf Federation says Fitzpatrick had a strain in his right thumb going into the tournament at Le Golf National. He was six shots behind going into the third round. He had a double bogey on the 13th and a quadruple bogey on the 15th hole when he hit two balls into the water. Fitzpatrick was making his Olympic debut for Britain.