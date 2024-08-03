Sick triathlete after Paris Olympics race pushes Switzerland to change team for mixed relay

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Three days after the Paris Olympics men's triathlon the Swiss team says one of its athletes has a stomach infection and will not compete in the mixed relay event Sunday. Switzerland's Olympic team says it's "impossible to say" if Adrien Briffod's gastrointestinal infection is linked to water quality in the River Seine where triathletes swam Wednesday. The Swiss team doctor found no other cases of triathletes with stomach problems after the men's and women's races. Health risks of swimming in the long-polluted Seine after a $1.5 billion clean-up project was among the biggest issues for Olympics organizers.