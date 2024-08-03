China beats Puerto Rico in Olympic women's hoops, puts itself in contention to advance to quarters

By Doug Feinberg, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 3, 2024 at 7:41 a.m. | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 4:56 a.m.

 
9 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France — Li Meng scored 18 points and China topped Puerto Rico 80-58 in the Olympic women's basketball tournament to keep alive its chances of reaching the quarterfinals. Now China will wait until Sunday to see if it advances to the elimination round. The top two teams in each group as well as the next best two squads will advance to Paris for the quarterfinals. The tiebreaker to determine the final two slots is point differential. China has a point differential of minus-1 points in its three games. Spain beat Serbia 70-62 to win the Group.

Photos

Most recent Olympics stories

Related topics

OlympicsNational Sports
Doug Feinberg

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  