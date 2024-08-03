Bobby Kersee coaches some of biggest stars in track history with 'mad scientist' training methods

By Pat Graham And Eddie Pells, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 3, 2024

 
SAINT-DENIS, France — Bobby Kersee's known as the "mad scientist" for his outside-the-box training methods. He's concocted a winning formula that's struck gold for some of the biggest stars in track history. Back in the day, he worked with Florence Griffith Joyner, Al Joyner, Gail Devers and his wife, Jackie Joyner-Kersee. In more modern times, it was Allyson Felix. Now, it's Athing Mu and McLaughlin-Levrone, who's his only athlete at the Paris Games. Kersee's athletes have taken home at least one gold medal in every Olympics since the 1984 Summer Games.

Pat Graham And Eddie Pells

