Kikuchi has 11 Ks in Houston debut, Astros beat Rays 3-2

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

HOUSTON — Yusei Kikuchi shook off a rocky start to finish with 11 strikeouts in his Houston debut, and the Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2. Kikuchi — acquired from Toronto on Monday — allowed a double to Yandy Diaz on his second pitch and a two-run homer to Dylan Carlson on his sixth. Kikuchi quickly settled in after that, striking out his eighth batter in a row to end the fifth to tie an Astros franchise record. Justin Verlander was the last Astros pitcher to strike out eight in a row in 2022. Kikuchi went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits while walking three. He fell two strikeouts shy of his season high and matched his season-low of three hits allowed.